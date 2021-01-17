MILÁN, Italia.- Mario Mandzukic estaría volviendo al futbol italiano con el AC Milán, el atacante croata jugará nuevamente en la Serie A.

Con 34 años de edad, Mandzukic era agente libre y pudo arreglarse con facilidad con el gigante italiano.

Mario Mandzukic is [was…] a free agent – he has turned down bids from Turkish clubs weeks ago. He’ll be in Milano in the next few hours in order to sign his contract as new AC Milan player until the end of the season – medicals pending. Confirmed. 🤝 #ACMilan #transfers https://t.co/R4VmYVm4BC

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021