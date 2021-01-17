Home / AC MILAN / Mario Mandzukic estaría volviendo al futbol italiano

MILÁN, Italia.- Mario Mandzukic estaría volviendo al futbol italiano con el AC Milán, el atacante croata jugará nuevamente en la Serie A.

Con 34 años de edad, Mandzukic era agente libre y pudo arreglarse con facilidad con el gigante italiano.

