Confirman el regreso de la Leagues Cup

🔥 The 2021 Leagues Cup kicks off with four tantalizing quarterfinal matchups! 👇🇺🇸🇲🇽



🗓️ Mark your calendars for a clash of titans on August 1⃣0⃣ as @SoundersFC take on @TigresOficial at Lumen Field 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/mZ6Hb9aaqI