Thauvin entre los fichajes más valiosos del mundo

20 years ago, this rockstar line-up of free agents would have been inconceivable.



Backed by FIFPRO, Jean-Marc Bosman’s legal victory against his club led to a wave of global rule changes in 2001, allowing the free movement of out-of-contract players.



