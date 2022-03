Johor Darul del mexicano Benjamín de la Mora consigue la mayor victoria de su historia

BIGGEST JDT WIN EVER!



Johor Darul Ta'zim FC's 10-0 win over BRM FC in the 2022 FA Cup first round on 13 March 2022 is the club's biggest win ever. The previous biggest win was a 8-1 result against Ayeyawady United of Myanmar in the AFC Cup in 2016. Luaskan Kuasamu Johor. pic.twitter.com/HsDWm6p11W