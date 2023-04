Mateus Uribe estaría en la mira de un club de la Premier League

🇨🇴 Lazio would like to sign Porto’s Mateus Uribe with a contract worth €2-2.5m per year. However, the 32-year-old Colombian has already turned down Marseille, and has three other offers on the table: Flamengo (4 Year Contract), Atletico Madrid (€3m/year), and an unnamed Italian… pic.twitter.com/Q5PaWdZmrD