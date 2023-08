Se define el futuro del Chucky Lozano

🚨 NO SE VA



LAFC and Napoli failed to reach an agreement for the transfer fee of Hirving Lozano. ❌ Lozano will NOT join Los Ángeles.



‘Chucky’ will stay with Napoli while his future is resolved 🙌🏾🇲🇽



(via @KeryNews) pic.twitter.com/IDjwADyNah