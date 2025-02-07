Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his dream after turning 40

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most iconic figures in world football, just celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday. Despite marking another milestone in his career, he made it clear that his connection with football will not end with his retirement. In a recent interview with the Portuguese Football Federation’s Channel 11, the Al-Nassr striker shared an ambitious vision for his future: owning multiple football clubs.

“Being a club executive makes no sense. If I have the chance to be an owner, why would I be a director, sporting director, or CEO?” the Portuguese star questioned, hinting that his future in football won’t only be as a player. “It’s my dream, and I’m sure I’ll make it happen. And not only do I expect to own a club, but several,” he added with the same determination that has always defined him.

Despite having one of the most successful careers in football history, with titles at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and more, Ronaldo admitted that turning 40 is still an unexpected experience, especially while still scoring goals and making a difference on the field. “It’s not something I ever thought I’d be doing, but it’s been a very beautiful challenge,” he said.

However, the Portuguese star didn’t shy away from acknowledging that his passion and desire to train are no longer the same as when he was 20. “I know it will end in a year, two, or three. I don’t know. I don’t care either,” he commented, making it clear that while the end of his playing career is near, the motivation remains, though in a different way.

With these statements, Cristiano Ronaldo shows that his football legacy may extend beyond the pitch, with ambitions to become a magnate in the sport and leave his mark as the owner of multiple clubs. A dream that, according to him, is destined to come true.