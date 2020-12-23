Home / Deportes / Tigres recibe mensaje del Bayern Munich tras ganar la Concachampions

Tigres recibe mensaje del Bayern Munich tras ganar la Concachampions

Mauricio Ponce 23 diciembre, 2020 0 Vistas



SAN NICOLÁS DE LOS GARZA, Nuevo León.- Tras obtener su primer título de Concachampions en toda su historia, Tigres recibió un mensaje del Bayern Munich en Twitter.

Ante la posibilidad de que el conjunto auriazul enfrente a los alemanes en el Mundial de Clubes, los bávaros le mandaron un recado de felicitación a los felinos.

Aquí el tuit:

Best free WordPress theme



Cargando...
Loading...

Sobre Mauricio Ponce

Checa también

Americanistas agradecen a Emilio Azcárraga por el cese de Miguel Herrera

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El americanismo está contento con la salida de Miguel Herrera, entrenador que, …

® 2013 - 2020 Superlider | Todos los Derechos Reservados | Potenciado por SuProyectoWeb.com