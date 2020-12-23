Tigres recibe mensaje del Bayern Munich tras ganar la Concachampions

SAN NICOLÁS DE LOS GARZA, Nuevo León.- Tras obtener su primer título de Concachampions en toda su historia, Tigres recibió un mensaje del Bayern Munich en Twitter.
Ante la posibilidad de que el conjunto auriazul enfrente a los alemanes en el Mundial de Clubes, los bávaros le mandaron un recado de felicitación a los felinos.
Aquí el tuit:
¡Felicidades a @TigresOficial por un nuevo título! 👏👏😿
Nos vemos en febrero en el Mundial de Clubes. 👊 https://t.co/QTfvVnHjNH
— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) December 23, 2020
